Drugs worth R4.5m seized in illegal drug lab bust in Soweto

Gauteng police uncovered an illegal drug lab and seized drugs worth an estimated R4.5m in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday evening.

Three suspects were arrested during the raid.

“A joint operation by Crime Intelligence at head office and Gauteng law enforcement agencies on Friday evening, led the team to two addresses in Meadowlands Zone 2, Soweto, where police uncovered a clandestine drug operation.

“Three suspects aged between 40 and 47 were arrested and police confiscated drug manufacturing equipment and drugs, some in raw form and some processed. The preliminary value of the drugs is estimated at R4.5m. The investigation continues,” police said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE