Level 2 of lockdown: What's allowed — and what's not
Beaches and gyms are permitted to open from Tuesday but sports fans are not allowed at stadiums.
Visits to family is now also possible, though government says this must be in small numbers.
Travel between provinces is permitted for leisure.
Accommodation and hospitality venues will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.
These are some of the changes as SA moves to lockdown level 2 on August 18, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night.
Appropriate restrictions and safety precautions will apply to protect public health, including gatherings capped at fewer than 50 people. A curfew will also remain in place between the hours of 10pm and 4am.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on August 15 2020 that South Africa will be moving to lockdown alert level 2 from August 18 2020. He announced many restrictions will be lifted, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales, while family visits and local travel will also be permitted. The announcement comes after health experts advised that the country has now managed to arrest rapid transmission of the Covid-19 virus and that health-care infrastructure would not be undermined.