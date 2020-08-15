South Africa

Limpopo police arrest zama-zamas and seize trucks loaded with chrome worth R15m

15 August 2020 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area on Friday.
Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area on Friday.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the early hours of Friday after information was received about the illegal mining activities, police said.  

The operation was conducted by members of the provincial organised crime unit in Limpopo, assisted by detectives from Thabazimbi and security officers from the Northam Platinum Mine.

The illegal miners are aged between 26 and 56.

“The suspects will appear in Thabazimbi magistrate’s court on Monday, facing charges in relation to the contravention of the regulations under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act (illegal mining)," police said.

TimesLIVE

