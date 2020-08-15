South Africa

Pietermaritzburg mother reunited with toddler taken in 'hijacked' vehicle

15 August 2020 - 12:23 By Suthentira Govender
A Pietermaritzburg mother was reunited with her toddler after the child was taken by alleged hijackers on Friday night
A Pietermaritzburg mother was reunited with her toddler after the child was taken by alleged hijackers on Friday night
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A Pietermaritzburg mother has been reunited with her toddler after alleged hijackers escaped in her vehicle with the child still strapped into a car seat.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place near a service station at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

“It is alleged last night at 8.30pm, a motorist was robbed of her vehicle on Edendale Road near a service station.

“The suspects fled the scene with her one-year-old child.”

The VW Polo was later found abandoned in Imbali, with the distraught child still in the car seat.

Gwala said police were investigating a case of carjacking.

TimesLIVE

MORE

2020 Tracker vehicle crime index reveals what days and times you're most likely to be hijacked

Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for the year July 2019 to June 2020 indicate that hijacking is on the rise and remained prevalent during the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Police fail to stop hijacking syndicate targeting businessmen in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have failed to bring to book a hijacking syndicate which has been targeting businessmen in the northern parts of the province ...
News
1 week ago

Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA

A South African car owner’s probability of falling victim to car theft or hijacking is about 1 in 121, or 0.826%, according to the 2019/2020 crime ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  2. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  5. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X