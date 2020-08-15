Pietermaritzburg mother reunited with toddler taken in 'hijacked' vehicle

A Pietermaritzburg mother has been reunited with her toddler after alleged hijackers escaped in her vehicle with the child still strapped into a car seat.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place near a service station at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

“It is alleged last night at 8.30pm, a motorist was robbed of her vehicle on Edendale Road near a service station.

“The suspects fled the scene with her one-year-old child.”

The VW Polo was later found abandoned in Imbali, with the distraught child still in the car seat.

Gwala said police were investigating a case of carjacking.

