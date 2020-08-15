South Africa

Sex workers' access to treatment stymied by Covid-19 lockdown

15 August 2020 - 08:00 By Alex Patrick
The Soweto Sex Worker Project reported a significant decline in clinic attendance by sex workers since the start of lockdown.
The Soweto Sex Worker Project reported a significant decline in clinic attendance by sex workers since the start of lockdown.
Image: 123rf/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Lockdown may have undone the strides made to assist sex workers with health care, said members of the Soweto Sex Worker Project at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The organisation’s Dr Jenny Coetzee said there was a significant decline in clinic attendance since the start of lockdown, with many people still not attending their regular clinic visits.

The project offers sex workers access to health care, social workers and legal aid. It ropes in former and current sex workers and offers help for reproductive health management, HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and diseases, as well as counselling and other support services.

Much of the project's work was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the team is now working in the area to help track and trace potential Covid-19 cases.

Dr Maya Jaffer, who manages the project team, said they now make house calls, where possible, to ensure antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) are delivered if patients cannot come to the clinic.

“There are two components: the clinic and the outreach programmes. The clinic remained open during lockdown to deliver HIV care, contraceptives and treatments,” she said.

She said a lot of the clinic's activity was generated by the outreach programmes, which went into the sex work community to encourage them to access the health services.

During lockdown, however, the outreach activities were targeted at getting medicines to many of the workers who could no longer afford the taxi fares to travel to and from the clinic.

Jaffer said sex workers are a very vulnerable group because they were not high earners and had no legal protection.

“The bigger problem we face is that many sex workers in the area work between Gauteng and the North West. Some of these workers are stuck in the neighbouring province and we can’t chase up on their medication.

“Sex workers are still struggling and taxi fares have become a lot more expensive.”

Reasons why HIV-positive patients default on ARVs during the lockdown

Fear of contracting Covid-19, transport problems and economic reasons such as the increase in costs of travelling are some of the reasons that have ...
News
1 month ago

Coetzee said many of the strides they had made in terms of HIV prevention and management had suffered a huge setback.

“Covid-19 created chaos about access to health care. Patients have been afraid to access care.”

She is concerned about the risk of new HIV infections.

“SA has continued to haemorrhage new infections, with roughly 250,000 infections recorded annually. The question is, what will this landscape look like when the Covid-19 dust settles?

“I believe an initial form of lockdown was appropriate in the early stage as the country needed time to prepare hospitals and buy personal protective equipment (PPE), but this should have been more carefully balanced against factors such as the inability to access food.”

Their published research showed that sex workers earned less than R150 a day, but with lockdown their ability to support themselves and their families has dried up.

Their findings also showed sex workers often support between seven and 12 people.

Sex worker Amanda Booi, who shares a home with four other sex workers in Soweto, said the women in the home were all breadwinners and used to send money to their parents, children and siblings. The five women said they were not able to send money home since March.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Counting Covid-19’s cost on other health issues in SA

The fear of contracting Covid-19 is the major reason why some people, especially those who are impoverished, have reported a hesitance to access ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Stigma drives drug users underground — and away from health services

After more than a decade of living on the streets and using drugs, Koketso Mokubane has officially been clean for the past three years.
News
2 weeks ago

'It has been a challenging time': Women working on Covid-19 frontline

Candice Sehoma negotiates with officials, meets pharmaceutical bigwigs, discusses making medicines affordable, then mobilises people and pickets for ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  2. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  3. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  4. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  5. Sibongile Mani, who scored R14m NSFAS payment, due back in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X