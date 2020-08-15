Sex workers' access to treatment stymied by Covid-19 lockdown

Much of the project's work was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the team is now working in the area to help track and trace potential Covid-19 cases.

Dr Maya Jaffer, who manages the project team, said they now make house calls, where possible, to ensure antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) are delivered if patients cannot come to the clinic.

“There are two components: the clinic and the outreach programmes. The clinic remained open during lockdown to deliver HIV care, contraceptives and treatments,” she said.

She said a lot of the clinic's activity was generated by the outreach programmes, which went into the sex work community to encourage them to access the health services.

During lockdown, however, the outreach activities were targeted at getting medicines to many of the workers who could no longer afford the taxi fares to travel to and from the clinic.

Jaffer said sex workers are a very vulnerable group because they were not high earners and had no legal protection.

“The bigger problem we face is that many sex workers in the area work between Gauteng and the North West. Some of these workers are stuck in the neighbouring province and we can’t chase up on their medication.

“Sex workers are still struggling and taxi fares have become a lot more expensive.”