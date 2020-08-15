South Africa

Three alleged robbers fatally wounded as Hawks foil robbery at Vosloorus mall

15 August 2020 - 17:17 By TimesLIVE
Two alleged robbers were shot dead near the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, and another succumbed to gun shot wounds in hospital on Thursday after the Hawks foiled a planned robbery. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

Two alleged robbers were shot dead near the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday after the Hawks foiled a plot to rob a victim who had allegedly just withdrawn a “substantial sum” of money at a local bank.

Another suspect later succumbed to gunshot wounds in a local hospital, while a fourth was arrested during what the Hawks described as something resembling a deadly “Wild West movie scene”.

“Two firearms, ammunition and two vehicles were seized when an elite Hawks’ Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS), followed up on information received and prevented the planned armed robbery,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

The four suspects were at the parking lot in two vehicles, a Ford Figo and a Hyundai i20, waiting for their unsuspecting target to exit the mall after a bank transaction, Ramovha said.

“The suspects panicked after they spotted what they believed were police officers in the vicinity, they fired shots at the unmarked police vehicle and sped off. A high-speed chase ensued, followed by gunfire exchange until one of the suspects’ vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle on the side of the road near Hunters field stadium.

“Two suspects had already succumbed to injuries while the other was taken to hospital where he later died. The driver of the Hyundai was also intercepted and detained following the skirmish,” said Ramovha.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the Ford Figo was reported as hijacked in July 2020, under a Rabi Ridge SAPS case number, he said.

“An inquest docket has been registered for the three deceased suspects while the surviving suspect is expected to make a lonesome first appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Among other charges he is to face: conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The docket has been handed over to the local detectives for further investigation.”

