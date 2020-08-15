US military will escort R6m PPE gift to hospitals amid corruption scandal

Speaking at the airport, US ambassador to SA Lana Marks said the donation was testament to a strong partnership with the SA National Defence Force.

“This delivery of life-saving equipment, critically needed here in SA, shows how we can leverage the infrastructure of our strong defence co-operation to further bolster the US support to SA’s ongoing Covid-19 response,” she said.

The procurement of PPE has been mired by a string of corruption scandals with alleged links to political figures, something Marks described as “disappointing”.

In the shadow of this corruption, Marks said US officials would deliver the equipment to where it would be used, in an effort to ensure everything found its way to the right place.

She hailed SA’s response to the pandemic and praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize.

TimesLIVE