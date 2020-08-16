Breakfast in brown paper bag at quarantine hotel hard to swallow - paying guests

Breakfast delivered in a brown paper packet — two rashers of bacon, scrambled egg and baked beans, all cold — was not what a Nelson Mandela Bay woman had dreamt of for her birthday breakfast at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

But the breakfast soon became the last thing on her mind when she found out she had unknowingly stayed at a Covid-19 quarantine hotel.

Tandy Sutherland said the first she and her sister-in-law Bronwyn Dorfling had heard about the Radisson Blu in Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth, being used as a quarantine hotel was when they read about it in Weekend Post — a week after they checked out.

The newspaper revealed last weekend that the five-star hotel was being used as a quarantine site but hotel management said all guests were aware of that fact.

Both Sutherland and Dorfling were adamant that not a word about the hotel housing quarantine guests had been conveyed to them.