WATCH | Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to level 2
16 August 2020 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that South Africa will be moving to lockdown alert level 2 from midnight on Monday.
He announced many restrictions will be lifted, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales, while family visits and local travel will also be permitted.
The nationwide curfew, bans on international travel and gatherings of more than 50 people will remain in place.
The announcement comes after health experts advised that the country has now managed to arrest rapid transmission of the Covid-19 virus and that health-care infrastructure would not be undermined.
Although restrictions will be eased, Ramaphosa warned South Africans about becoming complacent.