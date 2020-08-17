South Africa

Baby and grandparents die in Durban horror crash

17 August 2020 - 10:29 By Suthentira Govender
A baby and two adults were killed in a horror crash in Durban on Sunday
Image: via Facebook

A seven-month-old infant and two adults were instantly killed in a horror crash in Durban on Sunday. The accident also left five of the vehicle's passengers seriously injured.

It is understood the driver of a Toyota Hilux was a local businessman who was travelling with his wife and family members when the vehicle veered off the road near the notorious Nandi Drive on the N2 freeway.

The area is regarded as a high accident zone.

According to a Life Response 24/7 statement, the infant, a 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man "sadly lost their lives."

Paramedics who attended the scene found the vehicle had veered off the road and smashed into the steel support structure of an overhead signboard.

"Sadly there was nothing that could be done to help the infant, female and male. They were declared deceased at the scene," the statement said.

Five other passengers in the vehicle suffered injuries, and three are in critical conditions.

"Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them before there were transported by ambulances to receiving medical facilities."

"The cause of the collision is unclear and will be the subject of a police investigation."

TimesLIVE

