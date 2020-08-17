South Africa

Cold snap ahead for Gauteng, other parts of country

17 August 2020 - 09:06 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng residents will be hit by cold weather from Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Dean Drobot

Cold weather is on the cards for most provinces this week as a cold front is expected to hit the country on Monday afternoon, the SA Weather Service has warned.

Weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said the cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape late this afternoon. There is an 80% chance of rain in the province.

By Tuesday, the cold front will reach the southern parts of Gauteng. Bulo said a 30% chance of showers is expected for Vereeniging and Johannesburg.

Bulo said snowfall is expected in the high lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Snowfall can be expected in the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho.

On Sunday, the Western Cape government urged residents to be on high alert for severe weather.

From Monday afternoon, gale-force winds will be experienced along the southwest Cape coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. The winds will spread to the south coast up to Plettenberg Bay.

High seas with waves measuring six to nine metres between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas will be witnessed on Monday, and will head towards Port Elizabeth.

Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the public should contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

News
News
