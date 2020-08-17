Cold snap ahead for Gauteng, other parts of country

Cold weather is on the cards for most provinces this week as a cold front is expected to hit the country on Monday afternoon, the SA Weather Service has warned.

Weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said the cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape late this afternoon. There is an 80% chance of rain in the province.

By Tuesday, the cold front will reach the southern parts of Gauteng. Bulo said a 30% chance of showers is expected for Vereeniging and Johannesburg.