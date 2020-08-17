COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa records 824, 000 recoveries as cases cross 1.1 million
Booze, crime and police officers: Bheki Cele on SA being 'safer' during lockdown
Police minister Bheki Cele said SA has been much safer during the lockdown and ban on alcohol sales. He made the comment while delivering the quarterly crime statistics.
‘I just wanted to help’: SA teen sells masks to pay school fees
While most teenagers would delight on the opportunity to wriggle out of class, one Hillcrest schoolboy is selling masks to pay his own school fees.
And within a week, 15-year-old Liam Theunissen raised the R22,000
Africa records 824, 000 recoveries as cases cross 1.1 million
Covid-19 cases in Africa have crossed 1.1 million, but of those 824, 000 recoveries have been recorded.
Over 1.1 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 824,000 recoveries & more than 25,000 deaths cumulatively.— WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 16, 2020
View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/le9HLMUvL3
India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000
India's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.
The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil.
The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921.
-REUTERS
Calls for Covid psych support soar among pupils, teachers
Thousands of anxious teachers and pupils are seeking help from psychologists and social workers over fears of contracting Covid-19 at school.
So social workers have turned to phone and WhatsApp help as stress wears down kids and adults alike.