South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa records 824, 000 recoveries as cases cross 1.1 million

17 August 2020 - 06:29 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrest a health worker during a protest against economic hardship and poor working conditions during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Harare, Zimbabwe on July 6 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

August 17 2020 - 07:02

Booze, crime and police officers: Bheki Cele on SA being 'safer' during lockdown

Police minister Bheki Cele said SA has been much safer during the lockdown and ban on alcohol sales. He made the comment while delivering the quarterly crime statistics.

August 17 2020 - 07:00

‘I just wanted to help’: SA teen sells masks to pay school fees

While most teenagers would delight on the opportunity to wriggle out of class, one Hillcrest schoolboy is selling masks to pay his own school fees.

And within a week, 15-year-old Liam Theunissen raised the R22,000

August 17 2020 - 06:28

Africa records 824, 000 recoveries as cases cross 1.1 million

Covid-19 cases in Africa have crossed 1.1 million, but of those 824, 000 recoveries have been recorded.

August 17 2020 - 06:25

India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

India's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.

The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil.

The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921. 

-REUTERS

August 17 2020 - 05:59

Calls for Covid psych support soar among pupils, teachers​

Thousands of anxious teachers and pupils are seeking help from psychologists and social workers over fears of contracting Covid-19 at school.

So social workers have turned to phone and WhatsApp help as stress wears down kids and adults alike.

