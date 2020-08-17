South Africa

Details of level 2 to be announced from 2pm

17 August 2020 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to provide details of the level 2 restrictions, alongside other ministers in the Covid-19 command centre.
Image: GCIS

Cabinet ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will provide details on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 2 restrictions on Monday afternoon.

The briefing will start at 2pm, government said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday night that restrictions would be eased from Tuesday.

The move allows for the sale of alcohol and cigarettes as well as the reopening of gyms. Travel between provinces for leisure will also be permitted. 

