South Africa

Eastern Cape accounts for most Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

17 August 2020 - 07:42 By Naledi Shange
Nationally, 162 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, with the Eastern Cape accounting for 70.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Eastern Cape has reported the most fatalities related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the latest report from the health ministry revealed on Sunday.

Nationally, 162 Covid-19 deaths were reported, with the Eastern Cape accounting for 70.

Gauteng accounted for 27 fatalities and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 21. The Western Cape recorded 20 deaths, the North West 18 and the Free State six.

The health ministry said Covid-19 has now claimed 11,839 lives.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed, and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased. Recoveries now stand at 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%," the ministry said. 

The country continues to record fewer positive cases each day.

On Sunday, 3,692 new Covid-19 cases were reported. The country has now recorded 587,345 confirmed cases since the coronavirus hit South African shores in March.

Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the virus, with 199,635 confirmed cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has now the second highest number of positive cases at 105,383, followed by the Western Cape with 102,449 cases.

These figures come as the country prepares for relaxed lockdown regulations from midnight on Monday.

TimesLIVE

