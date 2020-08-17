Explained | 'Midnight on Monday' leaves thirsty SA puzzled

“Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted. The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only until 10pm. Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only.”

The confusion around “midnight on Monday” once again saw “midnight” topping Twitter's trending list.

This is not the first time the term has puzzled SA. It happened at the end March when Ramaphosa announced that the country would be on national lockdown "from midnight".

On the weekend many were wondering if “midnight” meant Sunday at 00:01 or Monday at 00:01.