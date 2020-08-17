South Africa

'Happy new year, but be safe': SA on level 2, booze & ciggies

17 August 2020 - 08:44 By Jessica Levitt
South Africans are getting ready to celebrate with booze and tobacco products as the country moves to lockdown level 2 from midnight on Monday.
Image: 123rf.com /Joshua Resnick

Lockdown level 2 will see a number of regulations eased from midnight on Monday after months of tough restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of numerous restrictions, including the bans on alcohol and tobacco product sales, social visits and inter-provincial travel.

From celebratory moods to warnings about staying safe and anger towards the government, South Africans had a lot to say about lockdown level 2.

 

