'Happy new year, but be safe': SA on level 2, booze & ciggies
Lockdown level 2 will see a number of regulations eased from midnight on Monday after months of tough restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of numerous restrictions, including the bans on alcohol and tobacco product sales, social visits and inter-provincial travel.
From celebratory moods to warnings about staying safe and anger towards the government, South Africans had a lot to say about lockdown level 2.
Ciggies
Booze
Happy new year
