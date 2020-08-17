Iconic Somerset West hotel to close at month end after 32 years

The iconic NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West in the Western Cape is the latest tourism beacon set to shut its doors after 32 years.

Known for being one of “the best Cape winelands hotels”, the establishment will officially close on August 31. The Lord Charles Hotel has been a landmark in the province sine 1988.

In a statement, the NH Hotel Group said it would not renew its lease after carrying out a “feasibility study”.

The group said staff will be retrenched, and would not further comment on the issue.