KZN south coast killings case plagued by death and 'insufficient evidence'

The dock at the Umzumbe magistrate's court was empty on Monday after the remaining suspect arrested in connection with the deaths of five women, whose bodies were found in sugar cane fields in Mtwalume, didn't appear after his case wasn't enrolled in court.

The man, who can't be identified, was one of two suspects who police minister Bheki Cele said on Saturday would appear in court in connection with the deaths of Akhona Gumede, 25, Nosipho Gumede, 16, Neliswe Dube, 22, Zama Zama Chiliza, 38, and an unidentified woman in her twenties who died between April and last week.

The men were detained at the Hibberdene police station pending their court appearance on Monday. However one of the men was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide.