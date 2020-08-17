Wine and cigarette industries to continue with court actions: what you need to know

The Southern African Agri-Initiative (Saai) and the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with their respective court actions, despite the bans being lifted on alcohol and tobacco product sales.

On Saturday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the bans would be lifted at midnight on Monday, along with the restriction on interprovincial travel when the country moves to level 2 of the lockdown.

Here is what you need to know.

'Too little, too late'

Saai, which represents 120 farmers in the wine and tobacco industry, said it will continue with its court case against government over the lockdown regulations.

The initiative's chairperson, Dr Theo de Jager, said the announcement of the relaxation was too little and too late for the farmers.

“Job losses have already resulted in a social crisis in the wine industry, where the loss of business is not only limited to the 2020 production year,” De Jager said in a statement.

“Overflowing cellars have no storage capacity in tanks and barrels, and have already notified producers they are unable to allocate 2021 quotas.

“A farm cannot be closed down for a year, and very few farmers are able to survive two consecutive years’ loss of income or turnover,” he said.