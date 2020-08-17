South Africa

Momentum Metropolitan subsidiary targeted in cyber attack

17 August 2020 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE
Momentum Metropolitan said an investigation is under way into the data breach which it detected on August 13.
Momentum Metropolitan said an investigation is under way into the data breach which it detected on August 13.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Momentum Metropolitan has been targeted in a cyberattack by a “third party” that  “unlawfully accessed a limited portion of data” of a subsidiary of the group.

The financial services group said on Monday that it immediately activated its IT security incident plan after becoming aware of a data breach on its network on August 13.

“The group’s IT teams have been working non-stop to ensure that service to clients remains unaffected,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“In conjunction with cyber forensic partners, the group has done extensive investigations into the nature and extent of the breach. Based on the investigation to date, the group confirms that information accessed does not contain any client or member data.”

Information accessed during the cyberattack contained “administrative and financial data” that was not expected to prejudice any stakeholders of the group.

The group alerted authorities about the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

TimesLIVE reported in July that three men who were allegedly planning to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants had been arrested by the Hawks.

MORE

Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, Obama hacked in Bitcoin scam

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers trying to dupe people into sending ...
News
1 month ago

Hackers strike at Life Healthcare, extent of data breach yet to be assessed

Admissions systems, business processing systems and e-mail servers have been taken offline by the Life Healthcare Group, which confirmed on Tuesday ...
News
2 months ago

Cyber crimes 'on the rise' during Covid-19 lockdown, warn experts

The global Covid-19 pandemic is not only a health issue: cyber attacks are also on the rise as more and more people work from home during the ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa
  2. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  3. High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover South Africa
  4. Level 2 of lockdown: What's allowed — and what's not South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X