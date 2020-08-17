Nursing students narrowly escape fiery death after arsonists lock them in residence

Nursing students at Giyani Nursing College in Limpopo narrowly escaped death after their residence was set alight by unknown people on Saturday morning.

Items such as beds, chairs, wardrobes and blankets were destroyed after the arsonists allegedly poured paraffin and locked the main entrance to the residential block before setting it alight.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a case of arson was being investigated and no arrests had been made.