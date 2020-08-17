One of two men arrested in connection with KZN south coast killings is found dead

One of two men due to appear in court on Monday morning in connection with the deaths of five women on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has died.

A source close to the investigation said two men arrested in connection with the gruesome discovery of the bodies of five women, aged between 16 and 38, were due to appear in the Umzumbe magistrate’s court.

However, it's understood police discovered the body of one of the men at the Hibberdene police station on Monday.

The arrests followed the deaths of neighbours Akhona Gumede, 25, and Nosipho Gumede, 16, Neliswe Dube, 22, Zama Zama Chiliza, 38, and an unidentified woman in her 20s between April and last week.

On Saturday, police minister Bheki Cele visited the area and confirmed the two men were scheduled to appear in court.

The minister was speaking during his visit to Mtwalume, where he addressed a crowd of about 100 people who had gathered where the latest body was discovered on Wednesday.

It is understood Cele is still in the province and is expected to make a statement about the most recent killing.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE