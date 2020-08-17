‘Our hearts are broken’: tears for families after Kalahari lodge fire

“No-one deserves to die in such a traumatic manner. Our hearts are broken. We are lost for words.”

These are the words of a friend of Wilmien Davin — who lost her children Frans-Jan and Eliza (Iza) in a horrific fire at the Blinkwater lodge in the Kalahari on Sunday.

Davin’s husband Frans is fighting for his life in ICU at a hospital in Belville, Cape Town. She and her baby boy Ben survived the blaze.

The friend, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE on Monday that she learnt about the fire on social media.

“The tears were flowing on Sunday when I found out what happened to Wilmien and her family and the other families,” she said.