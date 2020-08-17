South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | The uncollected dead of Covid-19

17 August 2020 - 18:27 By Alex Patrick, Graeme Hosken and Paige Muller
Image: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A new directive from the health department that anyone who dies of natural causes outside a hospital be tested for Covid-19 before a death certificate is issued has thrown the funeral industry into confusion.

The instruction, issued on Wednesday by health director-general Sandile Buthelezi, has sparked anger and confusion among undertakers and health professionals, who say it will delay burials and pose health risks.

The directive states that “testing must be done before the human remain[s] are released to the funeral undertaker”.

The new regulation is aimed at improving statistics on the number of Covid-19 positive people dying outside hospitals. This data could affect SA's Covid-19 mortality rate, which is 2%. Health experts believe the death toll could be four times higher.

