POLL | Are you here for level 2 or nah?

South Africans are anticipating the reopening of gyms and beaches, and the sale of alcohol and cigarettes under level 2 of lockdown, which will start on Tuesday.

Alcohol will be on sale Mondays to Thursdays, from 9am to 5pm.

“Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people. The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted, subject to certain restrictions,” said the president.

Travelling for leisure between provinces is also allowed, but hotels and other accommodation are to limit the number of visitors for safety purposes. Sporting events are allowed without spectators, as restrictions on large public gatherings continue.