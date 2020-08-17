Remains found in debris of deadly Kalahari lodge blaze

Burnt human remains were found on Monday in the debris of a holiday lodge at Witdraai in the Northern Cape, which went up in flames at the weekend, claiming lives in three families.

The police combed through the debris searching for a missing seven-year-old child after the blaze gutted the lodge, leaving seven dead, including children.

“It cannot be confirmed at this stage if the remains are of the missing child. Forensic fire investigators and forensic anthropologists are awaited to process the scene,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

“Identification will be confirmed as soon as the experts have concluded their investigations.”