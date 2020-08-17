Remains found in debris of deadly Kalahari lodge blaze
Burnt human remains were found on Monday in the debris of a holiday lodge at Witdraai in the Northern Cape, which went up in flames at the weekend, claiming lives in three families.
The police combed through the debris searching for a missing seven-year-old child after the blaze gutted the lodge, leaving seven dead, including children.
“It cannot be confirmed at this stage if the remains are of the missing child. Forensic fire investigators and forensic anthropologists are awaited to process the scene,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.
“Identification will be confirmed as soon as the experts have concluded their investigations.”
The discovery of the remains could raise the death toll from the tragedy to nine.
Police had earlier confirmed that seven people died in the fire, while an eighth person succumbed to injuries later in hospital.
Of the seven who died on the premises, five were children. One other person who was part of the group was injured and three others escaped unscathed.
The police have opened an inquest docket.
“A fire expert will also be on the scene ... to establish the cause of the fire,” added Ramatseba.