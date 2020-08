A 40-year-old security guard was shot and wounded during a robbery at Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the guard was shot during a robbery at a jewellery store in the mall.

Hersbt said the guard sustained a gunshot wound in his torso and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

TimesLIVE