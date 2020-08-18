'Coffin assault' victim still reeling as pair who assaulted him paroled

It’s been four days since farmworkers Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen, who filmed themselves forcing another man into a coffin, were released from prison on parole.

Their victim, Victor Mlotshwa, says he is ready to put this chapter of his life behind him.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mlotshwa said had not known the pair was already out of prison.

“It’s news to me. The last time I heard anything was when the department [of correctional services] invited me for a victim-offender dialogue with them. I refused and said I could not be in the same room as them,” Mlotshwa told TimesLIVE.

Since then, he alleged he had heard nothing from the department.

Mlotshwa said even though he wants to put this behind him, he could never pretend it did not happen.