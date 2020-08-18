COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng officially passes 200,000 Covid-19 cases
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics on Monday night, showing that Gauteng has 200,237 confirmed cases to date. There were 2,541 new cases in the past 24 hours.
August 18 2020 - 7:43
Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic - WHO
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups.
August 18 2020 - 7:14
Herd immunity & a second wave: Here's what you need to know, SA
As SA sees a decline in daily Covid-19 infections, health experts have warned against complacency, arguing relaxed attitudes could result in a resurgence of transmissions and a“second wave” of the pandemic.
August 18 2020 - 7:10
New Zealand's Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus 'surge'
Trump sparked uproar in New Zealand when he told a crowd in Minnesota that the South Pacific country of 5 million people was in the grip of a "terrible" upsurge in Covid-19 cases, having earlier succeeded in eliminating the disease.
August 18 2020 - 7:00
In SA, you can't afford to die — literally
International research says SA is fourth most expensive country to die in
August 18 2020 - 7:00
WATCH | Social visits, gyms and tobacco: All you need to know about lockdown level 2
Many restrictions will be lifted, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales, while family visits and interprovincial travel will also be permitted.
August 18 2020 - 6:38
Dry Dock Liquor co-owner Martin Pienaar told TimesLIVE that orders have been steadily increasing on their site since Saturday evening as many customers tried to secure a place in the delivery queue. He said the average basket was R2,500.
August 18 2020 - 6:30
Taverns ready to sell booze after months of no income
Local taverns and bottle stores are preparing to open their doors under eased level 2 lockdown laws — and they say they are ready.
