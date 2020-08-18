Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe

Human and three friends each contributed more than R6,000 to buy the alcohol.

Their plan is to not come up short if the ban on sales is reinstated again. He said they had done the same thing when sales were reopened before.

Alcohol sales were banned at the start of lockdown in March, then resumed, only to be banned again in July, to the dismay of shoppers and suppliers.

“We buy stock together and then we share the bottles equally. We have always done it like this, so when the second peak in Covid-19 infections comes around we have stock.”