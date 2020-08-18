South Africa

Durban prepares to reopen its beaches

18 August 2020 - 14:15 By Suthentira Govender
Durban will open its beaches as soon as regulations are promulgated.
Image: 123RF/Chrisvanlennephoto

Durban will welcome back beachgoers to its shores as soon as it gets the green light.

The city is waiting for the department of sports, arts and culture to promulgate regulations that will allow it to reopen its beaches.

Under level 2 of the lockdown beaches are allowed to reopen.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE: “Following the announcement by our president for the country to graduate to level 2 of the lockdown, the city is in preparation for the opening of our beaches.

“But we must be mindful of the fact that for us to do so, we need to get regulations from the department of sports, arts and culture nationally.

“Once we are in possession of that we will be able to issue a statement to that effect that will actually clarify on how we will go about embarking on this exercise.

“What we are doing now is to ready ourselves to ensure that once those regulations are with us, we are poised to open our beaches,” he said.

TimesLIVE

