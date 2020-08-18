Entire Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife board suspended as finances investigated

The entire board of KwaZulu-Natal's eco-tourism facility, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, has been suspended amid an investigation into its financial affairs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said she had informed the provincial portfolio committee on conservation and environmental affairs about the suspension.

The entity overseen by chair William Mngoma, who was appointed in 2018 amid allegations of mismanagement, is responsible for overseeing conservation, wildlife and eco-tourism facilities in the province.

Dube-Ncube said the decision was taken after a “robust and honest reflection” on the entity's financial affairs in April during a budget hearing and presentation of the annual performance plan, and with a view to ensure the stability of the conservation body, which had been further financially challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MEC said she exercised her discretion to suspend all the current board members “as a result of the prima facie allegations against the board as a collective”.

She said she approached provincial finance MEC Ravi Pillay to institute a forensic investigation to be conducted by an external party.

“After allegations of maladministration were published by media houses, I assured the people of this province of my commitment towards transparency and accountability,” said Dube-Ncube.

TimesLIVE