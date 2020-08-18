South Africa

Former first lady takes Jacob Zuma to court over maintenance

18 August 2020 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma was in court on Tuesday in connection with a maintenance application against former president Jacob Zuma.
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma was in court on Tuesday in connection with a maintenance application against former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: MARK WING/SUNDAY TIMES

Former president Jacob Zuma is reported to be opposing an application for maintenance by his estranged wife, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

The former first lady was present during the closed hearing in the Durban maintenance court on Tuesday. Zuma did not attend and was represented by his legal counsel, advocate Nqaba Buthelezi.

Buthelezi told TimesLIVE they would provide an update on the matter after the hearing.

In February it was reported that Zuma had barred Madiba-Zuma from his Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, home amid claims she had taken SIM cards which contained confidential information.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Court yet to decide how much Zuma should pay in defamation suit as Hanekom insists on R500k in damages

An oral hearing will determine how much former president Jacob Zuma will pay in damages to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him a “known ...
News
1 week ago

Jacob & Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's daughter Thuthukile gets nod as youth agency board takes shape

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Thuthukile, has made the cut to serve on the board of the National Youth ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X