How Covid-19 funeral rules caused disruption, anxiety in Eastern Cape

Another cause of anxiety for mourning families was when the bodies of their loved ones were not allowed to enter the property or home because they felt the deceased could not pass on to the next world under such conditions.

“In Bizana, in the case of a large funeral held in June, the body arrived on the morning of the funeral. The funeral service and rituals took place in a tent [without the body present] and the funeral parlour took the body straight to the grave site, where it was buried before the funeral guests could bid their final farewells. The incident caused considerable anger and anxiety. The attendees said the funeral parlour had no right to do this, but the funeral parlour said it would lose its licence if it broke the law,” read the report.

A family in Cofimvaba faced a predicament because the deceased had shared his last wishes, stating they should slaughter a cow and eight sheep when he died.

"It was far too much food for 50 guests but, not wanting to upset him after death, the family slaughtered the animals because they did not want to bring the family bad luck by disobeying the deceased patriarch," read the report.

Although the study is ongoing, it is evident the funeral regulations are colliding with local cultural sensibilities and historically established practices in the former Transkei.

“This collision is neither inevitable nor insurmountable, but the state and private sector engagement in funerals need to show greater sensitivity to local cultural beliefs in the way the regulations are enforced,” read the report.

