South Africa

In SA, you can't afford to die — literally

International research says SA is fourth most expensive country to die in

18 August 2020 - 07:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
South Africa is the fourth most expensive country to die in, new research finds.
South Africa is the fourth most expensive country to die in, new research finds.
Image: nelson99/ 123rf.com

There are many countries you can afford to die in, but SA is not really one of them.

New research by an international firm, SunLife, has shown SA is one of the top 10 most expensive countries to die in, with funerals costing about 13% of the average salary.

Justin Cole, life business director at SunLife, said there are a range of factors influencing the cost of funerals across the world. These included “cultural expectations, the overall cost of living and the contributions of different states towards funeral costs”.

The research wanted to explore how this impacted families globally. Cole said it was clear that “attitudes and costs vary drastically country by country, with very little correlation”.

“Unfortunately for us, or perhaps our family and friends, there are certain inevitable costs when it comes to dying: the costs of burial or cremation, and of course, the funeral. No matter where you live in the world, this is one fate which is inevitable for all of us: the cost of dying,” he said.

Funeral industry shares gloom

One industry that may have been expected to see brisk business during a global pandemic, the funeral industry, has also been hit by the economic ...
Business
2 days ago

Based on available data gathered by its research team, the figures revealed that SA is the fourth most expensive place on the planet to die.

The average cost of dying across the world is about 10% of one’s annual salary. According to the research, the average cost of a funeral in SA is about R26,875, which is 13% of the average salary, according to the latest figures from the OECD Better Life Index.

Number one is Japan, at 68% of the average salary, followed by China and Germany, then SA. The rest of the top 10 is made up out of the Netherlands, the UK, New Zealand, the US and Portugal, followed by Croatia.

“Germany is the most expensive European country to die, but it sits far below the costs of the more expensive Asian countries, China and Japan, at only 16% cost of your overall salary,” the research found.

“Not everywhere in Asia is expensive to die, however, with the cost of dying in India just a mere 2% of an average salary. Based on the research, the lowest percentage of salary spent on the average funeral was in Russia (1.3%), Poland (2.3%) and Denmark (2.4%).”

Others in the top 10 least expensive countries are Hungary, Colombia, Estonia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Brazil.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | The uncollected dead of Covid-19

A new directive from the health department has thrown the funeral industry into confusion.
News
13 hours ago

Body bags in high demand as SA's Covid death toll mounts

As SA continues counting its dead as Covid-19 spreads through the country, body bags are fast becoming a crucial part in the fight against the ...
News
4 days ago

Coffin makers struggle to get a handle on rising demand

Coffin makers are frequently working 12-hour days just so they can keep up with soaring demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X