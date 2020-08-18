In SA, you can't afford to die — literally

There are many countries you can afford to die in, but SA is not really one of them.

New research by an international firm, SunLife, has shown SA is one of the top 10 most expensive countries to die in, with funerals costing about 13% of the average salary.

Justin Cole, life business director at SunLife, said there are a range of factors influencing the cost of funerals across the world. These included “cultural expectations, the overall cost of living and the contributions of different states towards funeral costs”.

The research wanted to explore how this impacted families globally. Cole said it was clear that “attitudes and costs vary drastically country by country, with very little correlation”.

“Unfortunately for us, or perhaps our family and friends, there are certain inevitable costs when it comes to dying: the costs of burial or cremation, and of course, the funeral. No matter where you live in the world, this is one fate which is inevitable for all of us: the cost of dying,” he said.