'It is going to save my pocket & I don’t feel like a criminal any more': A happy smoker

“At the rate that we are currently going, our cigarette stock won’t last us till 9am,” a manager at a Spar in Honeydew said on Tuesday morning, the first day of the resumption of cigarettes sales on day 144 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The manager, who asked not to be named, said since 7am more than the usual shoppers have been flocking to the store.

“Look around, you see all these people that are coming in, they are all just coming for cigarettes.