South Africa

'It’s been tough': Tavern owner sells car to stock up on alcohol

18 August 2020 - 13:42 By Iavan Pijoos
Tavern owner Abraham Mkhabela earned no income during the Covid-19 lockdown ban on alcohol. He has had to sell his car to buy new stock, in order to restart trading.
Tavern owner Abraham Mkhabela earned no income during the Covid-19 lockdown ban on alcohol. He has had to sell his car to buy new stock, in order to restart trading.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

A tavern owner, whose business took a hard knock during the lockdown, has sold his car to stock up on alcohol.

“The alcohol ban has affected my business big time. It took us to zero,” Abraham Mkhabela told TimesLIVE.

“But I don’t blame the governing processes, because at the end of the day it was about saving our brothers' and sisters' lives. We hope government will come with better solutions for us to pick up our businesses,” said Mkhabela.

With the resumption of alcohol sales on Tuesday, under level 2 restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown, Mkhabela spent just more than R150,000 on stock for his pub in Springs on the East Rand.

To afford the stock to “restart his business”, Mkhabela sold his car two weeks ago for about R200,000.

“I also couldn’t pay my bond and was running behind with my children’s school fees, so it was a very difficult time.

“I hope and pray that the cases of the disease will go down so that we can go back to our routines and be able to work as normal.”

He felt that the economic hardship he endured was for a good cause. “I might say that government must stop doing this to us, but if people are dying, there is nothing they can do and they have to do what is right for us. I understand that most of us [tavern owners] are angry, but if government didn’t protect me, I [could] be dead.”

Mkhabela said when he reopens his pub this week, he will implement strict social distancing and other protocols in terms of the regulations.

“If you come to the pub and don’t have a mask, I can sell you one for R10. No mask, no enter. I have also bought a few sanitisers.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe

A Johannesburg man spent over R20,000 on his favourite whiskey and rum on the first day of the resumption of alcohol sales on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

Illicit cigarette seller says business was good while it lasted

It's not everyone who is celebrating the re-opening of cigarettes sales.
News
2 hours ago

Smoking, booze, beaches and visits: SA's new level 2 lockdown laws

Alcohol can be sold by licensed premises such as bottle stores from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, according to new level 2 regulations ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X