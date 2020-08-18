LIVE UPDATES | Jubilant South Africans revel as sale of liquor and cigarette opens
Liquor stores, restaurants and bar owners get ready to serve their customers as all liquor outlets open for business after a dry spell due to lockdown regulations. Cigarette buyers are also gearing up to replenish their stock after the 5-month ban on the sale of tobacco products was lifted.
August 18 2020 - 6:38
Gin & guaped orders: Booze sellers scramble to meet thirsty orders ahead of Tuesday rush
Online alcohol outlets saw a massive influx of thirsty citizens flocking to their sites to place pre-orders after President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed booze sales would be allowed.
From Tuesday, SA moved to lockdown level 2, and prohibitions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products have been lifted.
Alcohol is permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 10pm. Liquor outlets are allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. E-commerce deliveries (but not orders) are subject to the same days and times.
August 18 2020 - 6:30
Taverns ready to sell booze after months of no income
Local taverns and bottle stores are preparing to open their doors under eased level 2 lockdown laws — and they say they are ready.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that taverns and bars may sell booze up to the 10pm curfew.
The lifting of the alcohol ban has been met with mixed emotions. Nhlanhla Shabalala, manager of Toto’s liquor in Diepkloof, Soweto, said he welcomed the decision — but said the two bans had crippled the business.
August 18 2020 - 6:30
Some of us were getting tired fighting with our nephews over Oros and Coffee... #TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/ZPz8cKHwFj— Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) August 17, 2020
August 18 2020 - 6:00
Restaurants and bar owners in Long Street, Cape Town’s CBD are happy to serve liquor to their consumers tomorrow during #level2lockdown pic.twitter.com/TuUYRU1ePi— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 17, 2020