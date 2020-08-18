LIVE UPDATES | Jubilant South Africans revel as sale of liquor and cigarette opens

August 18 2020 - 6:38

Gin & guaped orders: Booze sellers scramble to meet thirsty orders ahead of Tuesday rush

Online alcohol outlets saw a massive influx of thirsty citizens flocking to their sites to place pre-orders after President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed booze sales would be allowed.

From Tuesday, SA moved to lockdown level 2, and prohibitions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products have been lifted.

Alcohol is permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 10pm. Liquor outlets are allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. E-commerce deliveries (but not orders) are subject to the same days and times.