Love me tender: Free State officials in dock over big payday in exchange for a R243m contract

Five senior officials from the Free State agriculture and rural development department — who are alleged to have had a hand in steering a R243m tender to a company that didn’t qualify for it — have found themselves in the dock.

The five, Lerato Mngomezulu, 39, Disebo Masiteng, 59, Mokemane Ndumo, 52, Mahlomola Mofokeng, 55, and Mbana Thabethe appeared in the Bloemfontein regional court on Tuesday facing charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

This follows the arrest of erstwhile department CFO Seipati Dlamini and businesswoman Lenah Mohapi in July, after investigators probing the Estina Dairy scandal uncovered an allegedly illicit financial relationship which gives new meaning to the term “friends with benefits”.

According to an indictment placed before court, Mohapi and Dlamini were central to the graft bonanza, which has its origins in 2014.

Mohapi’s company, Rekgonne Community Projects, was awarded a R243m contract to be implanting agents of an agricultural project meant to uplift emerging black farmers. This windfall came despite Mohapi and her company’s alleged failure to attend compulsory bid briefings, as well as having faked a BBBEE compliance certificate.