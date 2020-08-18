Nurses 'forced to reuse' disposable PPE at Gauteng hospital: union

Nurses allegedly being bullied and made to wash and reuse disposable personal protective equipment (PPE), plus Covid-19 positive and negative patients being placed together in hospital wards, have been flagged by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa).

Denosa Gauteng chairperson Simphiwe Gada said on Tuesday they had visited hospitals in the province to check on working conditions.

The facilities they visited included Tembisa Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMH). They also visited a Roodepoort warehouse.

“We are more worried about DGMH findings [where] patients are mixed [Covid-19 positive and negative]. This places lives of the community at risk,” said Gada.

Denosa also found that nurses were allegedly being “bullied” at the hospital.

“The CEO should resist bullying and protect workers,” said Gada.