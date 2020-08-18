Shisanyama employees grateful to be back at work in lockdown level 2

The Covid-19 lockdown wiped out their income in one go, leaving them without wages for five months. Now staff at a Pretoria shisanyama are preparing to balance hygiene protocols and a night-time curfew as they prepare to reopen under level 2.

Staff were mopping floors and stacking chairs in preparation of their return to trade, while devising a shift roster, when TimesLIVE visited.

“Today we are just busy cleaning. We are preparing to open — we might open on Thursday,” said manager Eric Sibande.

Pheli Shisanyama in Atteridgeville, an entertainment venue with music, drinks and food, will be offering a new platter-style menu to meet the strict new rules of operating. Its customers will have to book at least a day in advance so that the establishment can limit attendance to under 50 at a time.

Sibande said they have to adjust their closing time too. “We will open at 9am and close at 9.30pm, because the curfew starts at 10pm. We used to operate from 9am to 2am,” he said.

“It’s going to take a lot of time for people to adjust to the new plans because most of the people, when they come to groove, they arrive around 10pm, so people have to adjust. From 6pm to 9pm, at least, we can have some fun.”

Though happy to be back in business, Sibande fears profits will be much reduced.

“We are not going to make the same money we used to make. It’s a challenge,” he said.