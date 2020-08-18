Shop until you drop: Pick n Pay not limiting booze, cigarette purchases

Speaking on Cape Talk ahead of the anticipated rush, Pick n Pay marketing director John Bradshaw said the chain would not put a limit on products because “we can trust our customers”.

“We've always wanted to be part of the solution, and we think government has a tough job at balancing the economy and keeping citizens safe,” said Bradshaw. “This morning we are not putting limits on liquor and tobacco. We think we can trust our customers based on what we saw during the previous reopening of liquor sales. The most important thing for us is to make sure customers are catered for, whether they come at 9am or 2pm.”

Bradshaw urged South Africans to “calm down”, saying all Pick n Pay stores have full stock.

“Because the sale of liquor was stopped with immediate effect, we had full stores so the alcohol is out and ready. We’ve been able to get a huge number of cigarettes to our stores. We also have more stock on its way.”

Pick n Pay's online store started accepting pre-orders for liquor on Monday midnight.

Beer, cider, box wines, champagne, liqueurs and gin are among the beverages listed on the site. No discounts are offered.