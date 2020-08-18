Slow booze sales in Soweto, staff hope people drink responsibly to avoid another ban

The first day of alcohol sales under level 2 regulations started slowly in Soweto, with only a handful of people heading out to purchase their favourite beverages.

The Liquor City in Pimville had served about 20 people by midday, and this was “rare”, said a staff member who asked not to be identified. The liquor bought included gin, beer and ciders.

Mpumelelo Zondi was one of the first to purchase a case of beer.

“I am really happy. These last weeks have been hard for some of us. We spent crazy money on booze [purchasing on the black market],” he told TimesLIVE.

Staff at the Liquor City store in the Southgate mall expressed similar sentiments. Only 14 customers were inside the store, and there was no queue outside.

“We have not seen a lot of people come in. Maybe we will see an increase later,” said spokesperson Linah Manuel.