Taverns ready to sell booze after months of no income

Local taverns and bottle stores are preparing to open their doors under eased level 2 lockdown laws — and they say they are ready.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that taverns and bars may sell booze up to the 10pm curfew.

The lifting of the alcohol ban has been met with mixed emotions. Nhlanhla Shabalala, manager of Toto’s liquor in Diepkloof, Soweto, said he welcomed the decision — but said the two bans had crippled the business.

“The closure hit us really hard. We are in huge debt and we did not get any relief. All the capital we had was used to settle some debt and for our families to survive,” he said.

“We are not entirely ready because we could not stock up enough. We will be opening but not with full capacity.”