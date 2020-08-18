South Africa

Two nights and a day (at least) of stage 2 load-shedding loom as cold bites

18 August 2020 - 15:53 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Brace for more stage 2 load-shedding. File photo.
Brace for more stage 2 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Eskom

Eskom is implementing stage 2 rolling blackouts across the country from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday — and more power cuts are in store on Wednesday.

Stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm on Wednesday.

“Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented,” the power utility said on Tuesday afternoon.

"[On Monday] six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi, has resulted in the power system being constrained.”

Eskom warned that its ageing generation infrastructure was unreliable and volatile, and anticipated that the power system would be constrained for the rest of the week — a problem compounded by a cold front sweeping across the country.

“Unplanned breakdowns stand at more than 11,900MW of capacity, adding to the 4,350MW now out on planned maintenance,” it said. “We urge the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load-shedding and keep the lights on.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Power cuts may return this week: Eskom

Eskom says the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units, due to breakdowns or ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | Heavy rain and snow as cold front hits most of SA and Lesotho

There were heavy rains in the Western Cape overnight, Durban woke up to ominous clouds on Tuesday, Johannesburg is freezing and snow was spotted in ...
News
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa, level 2 & Eskom: Mzansi calls for government to #PutSAFirst

Just as lockdown level 2 appears to be on the cards, Eskom goes and messes with SA's mood
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X