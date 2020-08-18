Two nights and a day (at least) of stage 2 load-shedding loom as cold bites

Eskom is implementing stage 2 rolling blackouts across the country from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday — and more power cuts are in store on Wednesday.

Stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm on Wednesday.

“Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented,” the power utility said on Tuesday afternoon.

"[On Monday] six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi, has resulted in the power system being constrained.”

Eskom warned that its ageing generation infrastructure was unreliable and volatile, and anticipated that the power system would be constrained for the rest of the week — a problem compounded by a cold front sweeping across the country.

“Unplanned breakdowns stand at more than 11,900MW of capacity, adding to the 4,350MW now out on planned maintenance,” it said. “We urge the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load-shedding and keep the lights on.”

TimesLIVE