'We're done smoking horrible brands': SA on cigarette, booze sales
“This is my favourite brand. This is what we have been waiting for,” said a Cape Town resident who was the first customer to buy two boxes of cigarettes.
From Tuesday, the tobacco and liquor industries breathed sighs of relief as South Africans were allowed to buy their favourite alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.
It was a good day for the tobacco industry as the lifting of a five-month ban on sales put an end to the surge in the black market trade in cigarettes.
Cigarette sales were banned under levels 5, 4 and 3 of the lockdown to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
Alcohol sales were banned under levels 5 and 4, permitted in level 3 and then banned again after President Cyril Ramaphosa cited an increase in alcohol-related trauma admissions at the country's hospitals.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma pleaded with smokers not to share cigarettes.
“We must smoke cigarettes as they are now allowed, but don’t share them because you can pass the virus to the next person,” she said.
On social media, many said they braved the cold to queue in long lines for their fixes.
Here is a snapshot.
Cigarettes:
Athlone resident Gulza Gatiep was the first costumer to get his hands on his favourite brand of cigarettes @TimesLIVE @CapeTownTourism #Level2regulations #Level2 #level2lockdown pic.twitter.com/YtRejy9gxY— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 18, 2020
Bulk cigarette buyers make a bee line for the tobacco counter at Makro in Durban this morning.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/U4gscwPVDX— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) August 18, 2020
I have been missing you .. now you are back my beautiful #smoking #CigaretteBan #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/K7SxWJPAZa— Emma Masango (@MasangoEmma) August 18, 2020
Lung Cancer now that the Cigarette ban has been lifted : pic.twitter.com/5BU1BluaSS— Bob's Your Uncle (@Shashidhar__S) August 18, 2020
Isn’t they lifted the cigarette and alcohol ban. I went to spar. Alcohol is being bought like hot cakes but the cigarette display was still empty. They said the cigarettes may come today or tomorrow and yuuuh 😭— CEOofCommentary (@CEOofCommentary) August 18, 2020
My heart pic.twitter.com/KI1jxHtRqG
Happy and content..— Genna O (@GenOrnsby) August 18, 2020
I wish to never see those horrible brands again
Cigarette ban is over. pic.twitter.com/8v76dV5mIv
Alcohol:
Canadian ex-pat Michael Braun is relieved he no longer has make home brewed beer. He was in the liquor line outside Makro Durban this morning to stock up.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YdTWyL7LEB— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) August 18, 2020
#TheReturnOfAlcohol starters for breakfast. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWf2WGqETM— Youtube: Zandile Thys (@ZandileThys1734) August 18, 2020
[WATCH] Some business owners in Cape Town are stocking up on liquor.— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) August 18, 2020
A Makro staffer orders the costumers who are loading the alcohol to wear masks.
One business owner tells us how relieved they are to get back into business to start making money again. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/RIaKBsXBwL
A queue has already started forming outside Ultra Liquors in Newton Park as liquor sales resume later today.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 18, 2020
📷 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/cEWmFP1p6x
Queues have already started at some outlets as stores will now be allowed to sell alcohol. We also see trucks and vans from taverns stocking you so they can also sell. pic.twitter.com/i4QiTMDhEs— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) August 18, 2020