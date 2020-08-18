'We're done smoking horrible brands': SA on cigarette, booze sales

“This is my favourite brand. This is what we have been waiting for,” said a Cape Town resident who was the first customer to buy two boxes of cigarettes.

From Tuesday, the tobacco and liquor industries breathed sighs of relief as South Africans were allowed to buy their favourite alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

It was a good day for the tobacco industry as the lifting of a five-month ban on sales put an end to the surge in the black market trade in cigarettes.

Cigarette sales were banned under levels 5, 4 and 3 of the lockdown to help slow the spread of Covid-19.