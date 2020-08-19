11 South Africans on Africa's top 100 influential women list — here's who they are

Eleven South African women are among the top 100 most influential women in Africa, according to a list by public relations and rating firm, Avance Media.

The list, which was made public on Monday, seeks to empower African women who have excelled in fields including business, entertainment, education, philanthropy and governance. There are 10 categories.

Avance says, “This publication represents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally and internationally.”

Department of international relations and governance (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela and attorney and activist Melene Rossouw are among SA's top women.

Liberia, Tanzania and Mozambique are among the 34 countries represented on the list. Women from Nigeria, SA and Ghana dominated the list with 20, 11 and nine representatives respectively.

The selection criteria included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments and breaking the status quo.

Here's the list of SA's most influential women:

Business

Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala

Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena

Magda Wierzycka

Nompumelelo Thembekile Madisa

Snowy Khoza

Philanthropy

Melene Rossouw

Diplomacy

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Education

Mamokgethi Phakeng

Entrepreneurship

Irene Charnley

Governance