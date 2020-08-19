South Africa

11 South Africans on Africa's top 100 influential women list — here's who they are

19 August 2020 - 11:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dirco minister Naledi Pandor is among the top 100 most influential women in Africa, according to a list published by a rating and PR firm.
Dirco minister Naledi Pandor is among the top 100 most influential women in Africa, according to a list published by a rating and PR firm.
Image: Alon Skuy

Eleven South African women are among the top 100 most influential women in Africa, according to a list by public relations and rating firm, Avance Media.

The list, which was made public on Monday, seeks to empower African women who have excelled in fields including business, entertainment, education, philanthropy and governance. There are 10 categories.

Avance says, “This publication represents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally and internationally.”

Department of international relations and governance (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela and attorney and activist Melene Rossouw are among SA's top women.

Liberia, Tanzania and Mozambique are among the 34 countries represented on the list. Women from Nigeria, SA and Ghana dominated the list with 20, 11 and nine representatives respectively.

The selection criteria included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments and breaking the status quo.

Here's the list of SA's most influential women:

Business

  • Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala
  • Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena
  • Magda Wierzycka
  • Nompumelelo Thembekile Madisa 
  • Snowy Khoza 

Philanthropy 

  • Melene Rossouw 

Diplomacy 

  • Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Education

  • Mamokgethi Phakeng 

Entrepreneurship 

  • Irene Charnley 

Governance

 

  • Naledi Pandor 
  • Sisi Ntombela 

READ MORE

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng on a 'Make Education Fashionable' mission

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, affectionately known as Kgethi to peers and 'Deputy Mother' to her students, is one of only two black women to take on ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Shameful role of student protesters laid bare in report on Prof Bongani Mayosi's 2018 suicide

An independent report released this week reveals a man tormented by students and then let down by his peers - to the point where taking his own life ...
News
1 month ago

Africa must collaborate with the world on vaccine trials

Whenever solutions are sought to some of the most crucial problems confronting humankind, seldom does the world face in the direction of Africa. This ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  4. Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to ... South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
X