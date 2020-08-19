Curro reports rising pupil numbers despite Covid-19

Private school group Curro has reported a positive influx of new pupils despite Covid-19, though the pandemic has had an effect, particularly on its nursery schools.

The group said on Wednesday that the industry faced “structural changes”, and it would be converting nursery schools to primary schools and assisted learning facilities to better utilise its facilities.

Pupil numbers increased by 5% to 59,967 during the group’s half year to end-June, though the numbers declined in nursery schools, which are not a compulsory stage of schooling.