Dramatic decline in level of Vaal Dam, now under 40%

Gauteng's major water supply dam is at a record low.

“The Vaal Dam has this week progressed to even lower levels and has become one of the fastest declining dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) week-on-week,” water department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said on Wednesday.

“For the past two consecutive weeks, the Vaal Dam remained at 41.6%, but recorded a decline to 39.6% this week. This is a record low considering the dam was at 62.3% during the same week last year.”

Ratau said the situation in Lesotho is dire.

“On the verge of a calamity, the Mohale Dam in Lesotho is presently in a shrivelled position as it sits at 6.7%, down from an equally low level of 7.5% last week,” he said.

“Floating under the neutral 50% mark at 33.2% during the same time last year, the dam remained unimproved for a number of months.”

Lesotho’s Katse Dam, he said, fell from 30% to 28.7% in a week. In the same week last year, it was at 18.8%.